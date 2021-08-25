TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.55. 3,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

