Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

