Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up about 10.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Trip.com Group worth $129,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 3,738,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,333. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.05.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.