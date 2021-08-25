Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 38,653 shares.The stock last traded at $35.38 and had previously closed at $35.20.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $841.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.