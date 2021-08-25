Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 38,653 shares.The stock last traded at $35.38 and had previously closed at $35.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.