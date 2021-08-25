Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as low as C$0.83. Troilus Gold shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 852 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Troilus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Troilus Gold alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Director Pierre Stewart Pettigrew bought 65,000 shares of Troilus Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,812.50.

Troilus Gold Company Profile (CVE:TLG)

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.