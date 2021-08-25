Trollcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $844,672.45 and $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,449.24 or 0.99786706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00040111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00068953 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

