TrueDeck Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,473.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $258,956.95 and $24,473.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.00780864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00101740 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.