Truist Securities Increases NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $64.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

NXRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

