Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Up to $30.61

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $32.71. Trustmark shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 16,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

