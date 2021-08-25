TrustToken (TRU) Market Cap Hits $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00784193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00101568 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

