Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRX) recently:
- 8/13/2021 – Tscan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Tscan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Tscan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Tscan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.71.
Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.
