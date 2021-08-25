Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRX) recently:

8/13/2021 – Tscan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Tscan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Tscan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Tscan Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

