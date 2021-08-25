Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Trading Down 5.2%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.57. 37,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,336,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.