Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $360.19. 2,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

