Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 175.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after acquiring an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $51,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,578 shares of company stock worth $12,800,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

