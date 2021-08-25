Typhoon Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,166.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $888,788.11 and approximately $27,166.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.