U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

