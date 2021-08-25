Ubex (UBEX) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $964,576.95 and $558,431.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.00479908 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

