Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $27,213.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,010.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.78 or 0.06567518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.01320418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00362478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00129949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.33 or 0.00633200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.00334278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.00331706 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

