UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €793.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €804.27 ($946.20).

Shares of EPA:KER traded down €2.50 ($2.94) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €669.30 ($787.41). The stock had a trading volume of 189,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €745.00. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

