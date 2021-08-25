UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. UGI has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.