Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.500-$14.700 EPS.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $16.05 on Wednesday, hitting $389.90. 1,829,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,460. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $390.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.83. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.62.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.