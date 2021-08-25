Ultiledger Hits One Day Volume of $109,070.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $50.11 million and approximately $109,070.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $381.00 or 0.00779171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00100779 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

