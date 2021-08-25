Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.01 billion-$7.01 billion.

UNICY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 77,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,723. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.04. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

