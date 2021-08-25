Unido EP Hits One Day Volume of $925,673.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $925,673.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,362.25 or 1.00224572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01047876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.55 or 0.06574696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,577 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

