Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.64 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.53 or 0.00027688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $63.02 million and approximately $33.64 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00099399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00284276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars.

