Unisocks (SOCKS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $199,783.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $140,925.24 or 2.88534341 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and $199,783.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unisocks has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.00 or 0.00778016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101041 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

