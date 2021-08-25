Unistake Achieves Market Cap of $6.47 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $194,472.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,362.25 or 1.00224572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01047876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.55 or 0.06574696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,086,362 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

