United Fire Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

United Fire Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.4% of United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. 759,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,520,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

