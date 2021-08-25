Unitrade 24 Hour Volume Reaches $596,757.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $596,757.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

