Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.99. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 15,124 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

