Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.99. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 15,124 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.
The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.
In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
