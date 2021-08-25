Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

