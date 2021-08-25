Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Financial Analysis

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 40.54% 10.64% 1.32% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.62% 13.28% 4.25%

62.7% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 8.43 $20.11 million N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.39 $19.45 million N/A N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

