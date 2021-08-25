UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Capitalization Tops $9.29 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00126744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00157791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,896.47 or 0.99689390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.01020318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.32 or 0.06534968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

