UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.83. UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 4,059 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

