uPlexa 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,798.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, uPlexa has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $522,333.07 and approximately $1,798.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 73.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

