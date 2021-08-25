Uptrennd (1UP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $149,397.79 and approximately $7.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 550.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00156274 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.