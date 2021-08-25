Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.29. Upwork has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,051 shares of company stock worth $3,105,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Upwork by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Upwork by 126,296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upwork by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

