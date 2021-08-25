Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
