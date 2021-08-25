Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

