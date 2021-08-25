Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

URBN stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

