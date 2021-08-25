Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $43.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
