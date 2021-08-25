Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $43.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

