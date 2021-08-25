Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $40.73

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.73, but opened at $38.76. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 131,998 shares traded.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

