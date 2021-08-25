USDJ 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.92 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

