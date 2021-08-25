Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.04. Valneva shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 1,614 shares traded.

VALN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.