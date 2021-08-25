VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 2,189.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,214 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$23.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,706. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

