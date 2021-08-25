VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.36. VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBBB. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,745,000. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

