VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,824,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.