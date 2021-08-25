VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Up 1.1%

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $268.86 and last traded at $266.80. 5,361,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,023,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.33.

