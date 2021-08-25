Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stake Increased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 8.1% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $40,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

