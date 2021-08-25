Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,939,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,737,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,345,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

