Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86.

